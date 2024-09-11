Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

