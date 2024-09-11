Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

