Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

