Studio Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,268,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $127,234,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

AAP stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

