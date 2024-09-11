Studio Investment Management LLC Has $25.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.8% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

