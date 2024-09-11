Studio Investment Management LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

