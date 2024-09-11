Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,356 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

