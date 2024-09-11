Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,972 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

