Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,972 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
JAAA stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
