Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.72.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

