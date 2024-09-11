Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the period. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

