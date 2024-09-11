Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

