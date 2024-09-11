Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $11.14. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,068,733 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

