Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

SUPN stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 128,743 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,272,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

