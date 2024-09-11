Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Up 7.4%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. 5,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Surge Components Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

