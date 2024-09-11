Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 90062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.581262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

