SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SurgePays

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

In other news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,540.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $110,367.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,758.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $63,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,688,046 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,540.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,699 shares of company stock worth $377,050 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SurgePays by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SurgePays by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

