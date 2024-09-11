SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SURG opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SurgePays by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SurgePays by 3,541.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SurgePays by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
