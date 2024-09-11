SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

