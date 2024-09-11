Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1412 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.46.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.