Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 3.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.03 and last traded at $150.77. 217,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,633,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average is $150.92. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

