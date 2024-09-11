Tanger (NYSE:SKT) PT Raised to $34.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 295,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Tanger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Tanger by 5.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

