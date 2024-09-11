Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.95 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $104.57 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.77390313 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

