Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Up 0.6%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.92 and last traded at $152.24. Approximately 970,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,019,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $125,536,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.