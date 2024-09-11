TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.06

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.08. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 8,681 shares changing hands.

TDb Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

