Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.92. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 10,740,486 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Tellurian Price Performance
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 88.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
