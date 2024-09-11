Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.