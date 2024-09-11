Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $46.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.18. Tencent has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

