Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $264.46 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 694,131,270 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.