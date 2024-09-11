Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $466,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 32.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $237,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

