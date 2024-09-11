Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $218.15 and last traded at $218.96. 25,569,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 96,839,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $712.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

