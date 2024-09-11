Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Textron Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Textron has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

