The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AES Stock Up 1.5 %

AES opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.