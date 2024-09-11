The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

ALL stock opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.74 and a 12-month high of $191.33. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

