The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.