The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,351 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 175,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.