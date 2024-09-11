The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $358.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average of $343.82. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

