The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.47

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.47 and last traded at $149.13, with a volume of 176075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

