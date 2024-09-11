The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

