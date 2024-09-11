The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IGV stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 72,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.99. Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.19.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

