The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

