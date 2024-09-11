The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 6,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

