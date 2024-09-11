Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

NYSE:TMO opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.45 and a 200 day moving average of $579.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

