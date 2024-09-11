Tillman Hartley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,471,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.