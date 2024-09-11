Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0097.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TPSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

