TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.