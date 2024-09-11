TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.48

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.48 and last traded at C$43.39, with a volume of 21674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.5993304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

