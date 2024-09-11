Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
TSE TPZ opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.51. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.39.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1874589 EPS for the current year.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
