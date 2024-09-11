Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

TSE TPZ opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.51. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.39.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1874589 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.96.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

