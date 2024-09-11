TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 0.8% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $32.84. 145,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 684,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMD

TORM Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.