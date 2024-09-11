Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 315500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Torq Resources

In related news, Director Michael Kosowan acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00. In other Torq Resources news, Director Shawn Wallace bought 1,114,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00. Also, Director Michael Kosowan purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

