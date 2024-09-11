Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 299.40 ($3.92). Approximately 519,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,334,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.80 ($3.84).
TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.60) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.18).
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
