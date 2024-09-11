Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.60 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 299.40 ($3.92). Approximately 519,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,334,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.80 ($3.84).

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.60) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,288.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.79.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

