Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 3088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$65.90 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.3755334 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

